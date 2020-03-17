Govt taking preventive measures to control corona virus: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood on Tuesday said the government was taking all preventive measures to control spread of coronavirus to other areas of the country

Talking to a private tv channel, he said people should not get panicked from the virus and face the pandemic with bravely and courageously.

The minister said the government was increasing the testing kits and ventilators for providing all medical facilities to the coronavirus patients and suspected persons.

He said the government was monitoring coronavirus at micro level to control it and people should adopt precautionary measures and follow the instructions of ministry of health about the virus.

Shafqat Mehmood said it was very unfortunate that the opposition was doing politics over the sensitive and national issue, adding that the government was taking steps according to its available resources to face the challenge.

Replying to a question, he said the government had postponed the O and A levels examinations and issued directives to the universities to open admissions in October.

He said the whole world was facing corona virus, adding the government was thinking about starting the online classes in educational institutes due to this pandemic.

He said decision regarding opening off the schools would be taken after March 27.

To another query about Shehbaz Sharif, he said leader of the opposition should return in the country and lead the opposition and face the cases which were registered against him.