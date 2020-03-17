Govt taking preventive measures to deal with coronavirus situation: PTI leader

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Seemabia Tahir Tuesday urged the nation not to get panic due to Coronavirus as the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is highly vigilant to deal with any worse situation.

The PTI government is taking all corrective measures to contain and control the spread of Coronavirus, she said in a Radio program.

It is our joint responsibility to cooperate with the government to counter challenge of Coronavirus, she requested.

However, she said the government has taken all precautionary measures including closure of educational institutes, ban on social and public gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The medical staff in medical institutions is highly professional and competent enough to deal with Corona pandemic, she added.

Any educational institutes that do not follow the government's instructions should be dealt strictly, she warned.

It is our responsibility to cooperate with the government to counter this challenge, she said, adding, coronavirus is no fatal and more than 95% patients can be recovered.

Our religious leaders should also teaches public to take precautionary measures to avoid dangers of this pandemic, she added.