UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Preventive Measures To Deal With Coronavirus Situation: PTI Leader

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

Govt taking preventive measures to deal with coronavirus situation: PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :PTI Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Seemabia Tahir Tuesday urged the nation not to get panic due to Coronavirus as the incumbent government under the leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan is highly vigilant to deal with any worse situation.

The PTI government is taking all corrective measures to contain and control the spread of Coronavirus, she said in a Radio program.

It is our joint responsibility to cooperate with the government to counter challenge of Coronavirus, she requested.

However, she said the government has taken all precautionary measures including closure of educational institutes, ban on social and public gatherings to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

The medical staff in medical institutions is highly professional and competent enough to deal with Corona pandemic, she added.

Any educational institutes that do not follow the government's instructions should be dealt strictly, she warned.

It is our responsibility to cooperate with the government to counter this challenge, she said, adding, coronavirus is no fatal and more than 95% patients can be recovered.

Our religious leaders should also teaches public to take precautionary measures to avoid dangers of this pandemic, she added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

8 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

8 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.