Govt Taking Relief Measures For Rain, Flood Affected People: Shazia Marri

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 08:27 PM

Govt taking relief measures for rain, flood affected people: Shazia Marri

Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that government was committed to take effective measures for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of rain and flood effected people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri has said that government was committed to take effective measures for rescue, relief and rehabilitation of rain and flood effected people.

Shazia Marri, who is also Chairperson of Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), vowed that all the eligible families who were affected by the natural calamity would be provided financial assistance through BISP.

She, in a press statement received here on Thursday, said that recent heavy monsoon rains and flash flooding has caused severe devastation and losses of life across the country while widespread damages were caused in the most of the areas in Sindh, Balochistan and South Punjab.

Agriculture sector in Sindh and Balochistan provinces has also been completely destroyed due to havoc of recent rains, she noted.

Shazia Marri said that Pakistan was currently facing a humanitarian catastrophe and this is not the time for political point scoring but to serve the effected population as situation was very critical in the rain-hit areas.

