Govt Taking Revolutionary Initiatives To Empower Youth; Chairman PMYP
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 07:48 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the government was committed to empowering youth through several revolutionary initiatives and was taking crucial steps for the betterment of the youth.
Addressing the 16th National Youth Forum organized by the Pakistan Girls Guide Association here Friday, he said that a National Youth Council was being formed to include the youth in the policy-making, development and governance engagements.
He said Pakistan has a talented youth and has a pivotal role in advancing the country towards fast-paced development.
“We are dedicated to preparing our youth to excel in diverse fields, from technology-driven industries to traditional crafts. This holistic approach will enable them to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan's socio-economic development," he added.
The Chairman PMYP further elaborated that the PML N Punjab government had devised a policy to provide 5,000 E-bikes to females while the government was making efforts to provide free-of-interest laptops to students from banks on soft instalments.
Rana Mashhood said that a comprehensive approach such as skills development, education, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability was being formulated for the empowerment of youth.
He said that today’s youth are the leaders of tomorrow and the government was making all-out efforts to make them skilled in every sphere of life.
He urged the youth to actively participate in constructive activities to contribute to the creation of a peaceful and healthy society.
