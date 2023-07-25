Govt taking revolutionary steps for economy: Imtiaz Aleem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial parliamentary Secretary and PML (N) leader Imtiaz Aleem Qureshi said the government was taking revolutionary steps that resulted in saving the country from default.

The entire credit must go to PML (N) and PDM's government, he stated while speaking in a ceremony arranged here Tuesday.

He termed economic progress was the sole guarantee of Pakistan moving upward and Shine in the global world.

He expressed sorrow as according to him the opposition was attempting to derail the current progress in multiple fields of life just to meet its vested interests.

'I am sure that masses won't let them succeed in pursuing their nefarious design" he maintained.

He said people knew well about who's their sympathisers and who's playing with them through empty slogans.