Open Menu

Govt Taking Revolutionary Steps For Economy: Imtiaz Aleem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Govt taking revolutionary steps for economy: Imtiaz Aleem

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Former provincial parliamentary Secretary and PML (N) leader Imtiaz Aleem Qureshi said the government was taking revolutionary steps that resulted in saving the country from default.

The entire credit must go to PML (N) and PDM's government, he stated while speaking in a ceremony arranged here Tuesday.

He termed economic progress was the sole guarantee of Pakistan moving upward and Shine in the global world.

He expressed sorrow as according to him the opposition was attempting to derail the current progress in multiple fields of life just to meet its vested interests.

'I am sure that masses won't let them succeed in pursuing their nefarious design" he maintained.

He said people knew well about who's their sympathisers and who's playing with them through empty slogans.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Progress From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

56 minutes ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

57 minutes ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

1 hour ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

1 hour ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

5 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

12 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

13 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan