Govt Taking Revolutionary Steps In Health Sector; Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 09:46 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the government was taking revolutionary and exemplary steps in health sector of which the people were getting benefits and such steps would continue in future

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said the government was taking revolutionary and exemplary steps in health sector of which the people were getting benefits and such steps would continue in future.

He expressed these views as chief guest at Insaf Card distribution ceremony here Thursday.

The event was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner ( General) Ch Abdul Majid, CEO Health Dr Suhail Ejaz Awan, officials of concerned departments and large number of people.

Malik Amin Aslam said the government had presented people friendly budget which would help realize economic development in the country.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented a model of Madina State in his address where every citizen would live with honour.

The announcement of Ehsas program and housing project for homeless people were part of this model, he expressed.

