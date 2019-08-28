Govt taking revolutionary steps in IT sector for bright future of coming generations:Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 12:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf government under the dynamic leadership of Prime minister Imran Khan was committed to brighten the future of its generation where it taking revolutionary and exemplary steps in IT advancement.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad Chudhry assured that minister of Science and Technology (MoST) is committed to support every effort in promotion of modern scientific awareness at gross root level in the country that would improve health as well as economic prosperity of the country.

Minister said our country still needs to adopt the latest technology to meet modern day challenges and keep up with the fast-moving world.

He said that Pakistan will soon become the hub of technological advancement , adding, MoST was playing a key role in the development of technology in the country particularly in the Medical and Agriculture sector.

Minister also urged the agriculture scientists, researchers and experts for expanded adoption of the modern agriculture technologies to increase crop production consistently to meet food demand for the growing population.

He said through IT advancement ministry has planned to introduced a facebook app for Pakistani citizens to help them and secure their personal IDs' information.

He said , social media, especially Facebook is the most powerful medium, can become an effective source for dissemination of useful information, provision of entertainment and obtaining knowledge, but it all can be secure if we launched a local level China based app in Pakistan.

Minister said PTI led government wanted to regulate social media which was not possible without an active collaboration with global social media giants including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

Fawad said the present government would ensure availability of the broadband across the country and facilitate e-commerce.

He stressed the need to further work on it and said the entrepreneurship was a unique skill and only the private sector has the ability to take it forward.

He said IT revolution in country would not only bring a good name to the country but also benefit its people.

He said IT industry can play a major role in bolstering the economy of Pakistan as demonstrated by many other countries.

Unlike other industries the Information Technology industry does not require heavy machinery, it is mainly dependent on capable people, he added.

The Pakistani IT industry is beginning to come of age and is strongly emerging as a global IT destination, he assured.

