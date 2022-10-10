Govt taking revolutionary steps to improve educational standard in GB: Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Monday said that the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps to improve the educational standard in the province

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Monday said that the provincial government was taking revolutionary steps to improve the educational standard in the province.

Talking to media persons, he said that GB government had brought radical changes in infrastructure of schools in addition to establishing IT labs and libraries. "GB government have established IT bootcamps in government schools for our children," he added.

He said that Taleem finance had been provided by KCBL for studying in top universities. The Career Fest was an important milestone in acquainting children of myriad available career options. Student high achiever awards were also given to deserving ones.

He said that students debating classes and sports festivals had been organized for their grooming.

He further stated that we had also focused on recruiting teachers, 400 ESTs have been hired while 100 tech fellows for computer and IT education have been recruited. He said that we had also developed Master Trainers with PDCN and now placed 43 newly inducted Principals from FPSC in various educational institutes.

Chief Secretary GB said that 3 honorariums for every teacher of top five performing schools, 2 honorarium for school positions between six to ten have been forked out. He said that 1 additional honoraria to teachers who would opt for worst performing schools in far-flung areas to improve results has been reserved.