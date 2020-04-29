Govt. taking revolutionary steps to promote agricultural sector: Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

NMIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Forestry Sardar Muhammad Sibtain Khan said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking revolutionary steps for the promotion of agricultural sector in the province.

Talking to media men after inauguration ceremony of wheat purchasing at Wheat Purchasing Center Piplan on Wednesday the provincial minister said that for facilitating the farmers the government has increased the purchase price of wheat sack (100 Kg) by Rs. 250 adding that gunny bags are being distributed among the farmers by removing the condition of Girdawari on the basis of "first come first served." Sardar Sibtain Khan has directed the officers of food department for making sure the instant payments of purchased wheat to the farmers at wheat purchasing centers whereas the minister has also directed the farmers for strictly implementing the SOPs of Punjab government avoiding the coronavirus.

The Incharge Purchase Center has briefed the Minister and told that this year Punjab government has given target of purchasing 727830 sacks of wheat from the district adding that department would achieve the target in cooperation with district, Tehsils administration and the farmers.

On this occasion Tehsil administration, officers of Food department, Chairmen, vice Chairmen of Market Committees and large number of farmers were present there.