Govt taking revolutionary steps to provide quality drugs on affordable prices: Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza Friday assured that PTI led government was taking serious efforts to ensure quality and efficacious medicines at affordable prices in the country.

Talking to private news channel, Special Assistant on Health said Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will be turned into an authority and it will ensure quality, efficacy and prices of medicines at country level.

He expressed that the pharmaceutical industry has tremendous potential to grow and play more effective role in the economic development of the state.

Mirza said government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would won the hearts of the people by fulfilling its promises made with them by providing easy access to health facilities in government hospitals.

He stressed that government is reviewing the Drug Act order to redress the apprehensions of pharma industry in the larger interests of the economy.

He said the pharmacy-related services would be improved as the skilled pharmacists, drug inspectors and drug analysts would work under the command of directors with similar knowledge, but with high qualifications and experience.

Zafar Mirza said present government has taken strict action against pharmaceutical companies for unauthorized increase in the prices of medicines.

He said the government would take strict action against those who were actually involved in overpricing of medicines.

Zafar Mirza said an efficient and proactive drug regulatory authority is of vital importance for development of pharmaceutical industry.

He also stressed upon the pharmaceutical companies to support the government in provision of health facilities to the common man.