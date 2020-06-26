UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Right Steps To Overcome Crises

Fri 26th June 2020 | 05:50 PM

Govt taking right steps to overcome crises

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Friday that transparent policies had been introduced during the last two years to overcome the crises facing the country.

Expressing his views on the PM's address to the National Assembly, he said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the National Assembly is based on real facts and reflects his revolutionary vision.

" He said that during last two years, the incumbent government had faced big challenges and the international community reposed confidence in Imran Khan.

Aleem Khan said that PM had fulfilled his promise of across the board accountability in the country.

He said that people had ignored unnecessary criticism of opposition against the government.

He said that Pakistan had not faced difficult situation ofcoronavirus like that of other countries.

