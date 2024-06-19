Open Menu

Govt Taking Series Of Initiatives In IT, Agriculture Sector To Boost Domestic, Foreign Investment: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2024 | 07:30 PM

Govt taking series of initiatives in IT, agriculture sector to boost domestic, foreign investment: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the IT and agricultural sectors could improve the country’s economy, and the government had undertaken various steps to promote these sectors to boost domestic and foreign investments.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said, "The present government's economic initiatives are aimed at uplifting the downtrodden and reducing disparity between the rich and the poor."

The minister said, "The government is closely monitoring key crops, devising policies, and planning interventions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of basic food items at affordable prices in the country.

"

He said, "The country, through sustainable industrial development, can tackle the present external and internal challenges."

Replying to a question, he said, "The government is focusing on government expenditures, and the nation will know about the austerity measures soon."

He also stressed the digitization of taxes, which was the only way to curb corruption at the grass-roots level.

"By leveraging technology and enhancing transparency, we can build a more equitable tax system that fosters economic growth and benefits all citizens," he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Technology Poor All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024

2 days ago
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adh ..

PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha

3 days ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field firs ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland

3 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

3 days ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

4 days ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

4 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan