Govt taking series of initiatives in IT, agriculture sector to boost domestic, foreign investment: minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2024) Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the IT and agricultural sectors could improve the country’s economy, and the government had undertaken various steps to promote these sectors to boost domestic and foreign investments.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said, "The present government's economic initiatives are aimed at uplifting the downtrodden and reducing disparity between the rich and the poor."

The minister said, "The government is closely monitoring key crops, devising policies, and planning interventions to ensure an uninterrupted supply of basic food items at affordable prices in the country.

He said, "The country, through sustainable industrial development, can tackle the present external and internal challenges."

Replying to a question, he said, "The government is focusing on government expenditures, and the nation will know about the austerity measures soon."

He also stressed the digitization of taxes, which was the only way to curb corruption at the grass-roots level.

"By leveraging technology and enhancing transparency, we can build a more equitable tax system that fosters economic growth and benefits all citizens," he added.