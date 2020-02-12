UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Serious Notice Of Unusual Inflation: Usman Saeed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Saeed Basra Wednesday said that the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Khan was taking serious notice of the unusual inflation in the country and issued a stern warning to those involved in artificially jacking up prices.

Talking to private news channel, he said "it is timely decision taken by PM Imran Khan to provide relief to common people by providing subsidy on general commodities and control inflation".

"It is fact that the Imran Khan's government is taking fiscal steps to control the impact of soaring inflation and would not disappoint the nation", he assured.

He said our main focus was to provide relief to the people of the country and identify the elements involved in increasing inflation.

He said government also issued directives to the Food Department to take stern action against hoarders and profiteers of food items in the country.

"Prime minister Imran Khan's government will soon defeat profiteers and those who are hoarding flour and sugar,"he added.

He said there was no shortage of flour while some vested interests were manipulating the prices through hoarding and crackdown against them has continued.

He mentioned "The present government has announced Rs15 billion subsidy to check inflation and provide relief to the public which is a positive and tough decision in these circumstances".

"Pakistan economy is finally heading in the right direction under honest leadership as more of our economic reforms bear fruit", he added.

