Govt taking serious steps for return of  Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, says Dr. Babar Awan  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2020) Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said that Federal government was taking serious steps for the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui, the reports said.

Dr. Babar Awan made this announcement during meeting with Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, the sister of Dr Aafia Siddiqui. Mr. Awan discussed discussed the progress of the government’s efforts for the return of the Pakistani scientist, Dr Aafia Siddiqui, from the United States (US).

“The government is willing to bring back all Pakistanis who are imprisoned in different countries,” said Dr. Babar Awan.

He said as many as 5,000 Pakistani prisoners were brought back to Pakistan by personal efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He stated that foreign ministery had organized a review session over efforts made for return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui on humanitarian basis.

“Issues of all Pakistanis are priority of the PTI government,” said Dr. Babar Awan, pointing out that the new US President would ensure release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui.

After meeting with Dr. Babar Awan, Dr. Fauzia expressed satisfaction over the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Dr. Babar Awan for her sister’s return to Pakistan.

