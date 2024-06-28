Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan Thursday said that the government was taking serious steps to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the country.

He said encouraging the private sector was very important to create employment opportunities as stability in the country was indispensable for investment.

He was speaking at the inauguration of LPG storage and filling station in Danda Shah Bilawal, Chakwal.

The Governor said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had always taken steps for political and economic stability in the country, and the sacrifices of his party for the stability and strength of the country's institutions were a part of history.

He reiterated that he would continue to play his role for the upliftment of the constitution and political cooperation.

A peaceful atmosphere was indispensable to bring the country out of prevailing economic problems, he added.

Chairman OGRA Mansoor Khan, CEO Shaheen Group of Companies Malik Sher Khan and Malik Riasat, MPA were also present on the occasion.