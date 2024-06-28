- Home
- Pakistan
- Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor
Govt Taking Serious Steps To Encourage Domestic, Foreign Investment In Country: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2024 | 12:00 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan Thursday said that the government was taking serious steps to encourage domestic and foreign investment in the country.
He said encouraging the private sector was very important to create employment opportunities as stability in the country was indispensable for investment.
He was speaking at the inauguration of LPG storage and filling station in Danda Shah Bilawal, Chakwal.
The Governor said that the Pakistan Peoples Party had always taken steps for political and economic stability in the country, and the sacrifices of his party for the stability and strength of the country's institutions were a part of history.
He reiterated that he would continue to play his role for the upliftment of the constitution and political cooperation.
A peaceful atmosphere was indispensable to bring the country out of prevailing economic problems, he added.
Chairman OGRA Mansoor Khan, CEO Shaheen Group of Companies Malik Sher Khan and Malik Riasat, MPA were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock10 seconds ago
-
Governor urges International sectors to play role for development of refugees14 seconds ago
-
Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma24 seconds ago
-
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents53 minutes ago
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif2 hours ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 282 hours ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case2 hours ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman2 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day2 hours ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..2 hours ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries2 hours ago