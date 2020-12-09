UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Serious Steps To Eradicate Corruption : Mahmmod Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:04 PM

Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption : Mahmmod Khan

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said corruption was undoubtedly a curse which destroy basic infrastructure of the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said corruption was undoubtedly a curse which destroy basic infrastructure of the society.

In a message on the occasion of world anti-corruption day, Chief Minister said that corruption is a menace and a major hurdle in development and prosperity of the country.

He said that elimination of corruption, transparency and supremacy of merit is manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf and his government.

Mahmmod Khan said that government has not only shown it's resolve but taken serious steps to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that all concerned organizations and departments must work together to eradicate menace of corruption.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister World All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways successfully transfers Formula 1 pr ..

5 minutes ago

DJ Butt who was hired by opposition for its public ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honors winners of Al FurdahDatathon ..

16 minutes ago

India is planning to launch another false flag ope ..

17 minutes ago

The Year in Pakistan Search

22 minutes ago

Masood Khan thanks Muslim Ummah for unwavering sup ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.