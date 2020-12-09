Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption : Mahmmod Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said corruption was undoubtedly a curse which destroy basic infrastructure of the society.

In a message on the occasion of world anti-corruption day, Chief Minister said that corruption is a menace and a major hurdle in development and prosperity of the country.

He said that elimination of corruption, transparency and supremacy of merit is manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf and his government.

Mahmmod Khan said that government has not only shown it's resolve but taken serious steps to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that all concerned organizations and departments must work together to eradicate menace of corruption.