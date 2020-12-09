Govt taking serious steps to eradicate corruption: CM Mahmood Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) ::Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday said corruption was undoubtedly a curse which destroy basic infrastructure of the society.

In a message on the occasion of World Anti-Corruption day, the chief minister said the corruption was a menace and a major hurdle in development and prosperity of the country.

He said that elimination of corruption, ensuring transparency and supremacy of merit was manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf government.

Mahmmod Khan said that government has not only shown its resolve but taken serious steps to eradicate corruption from the society.

He said that all the organizations and departments concerned must work together to eradicate menace of corruption.