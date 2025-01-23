Govt taking several measures to improve gas supply to consumers; Musadiq Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday said that the government was taking several measures to improve the provision of gas supplies to consumers.

Replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour of the 12th session of the 16th meeting of the National Assembly, he informed that maximum cargoes have been allocated in winter for the smooth supply of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas(RLNG)to the residential sector.

He said that provision of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders was also ensured through Sui Gas Companies in areas where consumers faced low-pressure and non-supply issues.

Malik said both Sui companies faced a shortfall in gas supply and demand during winter months due to requirements of space and water heating.

He said since the requirement for gas increases manifold, SNGPL diverts RLNG to meet the deficit, adding during winter months, both companies devise a load management program aimed to ensure supplies during peak and cooking hours of the day to the domestic sector.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Petroleum Mian Khan Bugti told the house that eighteen new blocks and four development and production leases have been granted to increase oil and gas exploration activities in the country.

He said LNG was also being imported to meet the growing demand for gas.