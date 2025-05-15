Govt taking several steps to modernize agriculture sector: Bilal Kiani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Minister of State for Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani said Thursday that the government is taking several measures and implementing a comprehensive plan to modernize and develop the Pakistan’s agriculture sector.

Addressing the session of the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Baku, Azerbaijan, Bilal Kayani said the major reforms introduced by the government, emphasizing that agriculture remains the backbone of Pakistan's economy.

According to a press release received here, Bilal Kayani represented Pakistan at the prestigious international forum, which is being attended by delegates from 31 countries.

He highlighted the longstanding and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, underlining the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, especially in the agriculture sector.

The minister said that Pakistan's economy is on a positive trajectory, and the country has opened its doors for international business and investment.

“A significant transformation is underway in agriculture through digitalization, adoption of modern techniques and use of advanced machinery,” he said.

Kayani also elaborated on the role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which is offering targeted incentives in priority sectors including agriculture, minerals, IT and energy.

He reaffirmed that agricultural development is a key priority of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

The minister extended his gratitude to the Government of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture and the exhibition organizers for their warm hospitality and for inviting Pakistan to participate.

Following the session, Kayani visited various exhibition stalls showcasing agricultural innovations, accompanied by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Sarvan Jafarov and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Qasim Moinuddin.

Earlier in the day, the minister paid tribute at the memorial of Azerbaijan’s founding leader and former President Heydar Aliyev.

He also laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Memorial, representing the sentiments of the Government and people of Pakistan.

Bilal Kayani arrived in Baku on Thursday morning on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to represent Pakistan at this important international event.