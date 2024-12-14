Open Menu

Govt Taking Significant Steps For Education: Ahsan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that government is taking significant steps in the education sector.

Addressing the Narowal Educational Conference 2024 in Narowal on Saturday , he said that education and research play a vital role in the progress of nations. He emphasized that national development requires a strong focus on education. He said that the University of Narowal is an important institution for promoting education and added that the government is providing employment opportunities to the youth by equipping them with education and skills.

He stressed the need to eliminate hatred and said that today, more than ever, there is a need for unity among all of us. He regretted that the younger generation has been taught to turn differences into enmity, which is regrettable.

He criticized the leadership of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) as incompetent and accused them of ruining the country. He said that misinformation is spread through social media, posing a serious threat. He expressed regret that misinformation and fake news are being used to mislead the youth.

