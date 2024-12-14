Govt Taking Significant Steps For Education: Ahsan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 06:20 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal has said that government is taking significant steps in the education sector.
Addressing the Narowal Educational Conference 2024 in Narowal on Saturday , he said that education and research play a vital role in the progress of nations. He emphasized that national development requires a strong focus on education. He said that the University of Narowal is an important institution for promoting education and added that the government is providing employment opportunities to the youth by equipping them with education and skills.
He stressed the need to eliminate hatred and said that today, more than ever, there is a need for unity among all of us. He regretted that the younger generation has been taught to turn differences into enmity, which is regrettable.
He criticized the leadership of PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) as incompetent and accused them of ruining the country. He said that misinformation is spread through social media, posing a serious threat. He expressed regret that misinformation and fake news are being used to mislead the youth.
Recent Stories
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
France's Macron names centrist ally Bayrou as PM
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to arrange overseas employment for 1.2 mln educated youths by June: Mashhood1 minute ago
-
Govt taking significant steps for education: Ahsan1 minute ago
-
222 accused arrested for selling poisonous liquor2 minutes ago
-
Keys of Green Tractors distributed among 352 farmers2 minutes ago
-
DIG headquarters reviews investigation process12 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs investment conference in Guangzhou12 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive begins21 minutes ago
-
PU library organizes ‘Meet the Author’ session21 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits site of botanical garden, cycling track21 minutes ago
-
Police foils shifting of more than 200 stolen motorcycle parts22 minutes ago
-
LESCO issues list of defaulting govt institutions22 minutes ago
-
Smog Clean Tower to be activated on 21st31 minutes ago