Govt taking significant steps to improve Pakistan’s textile industry: Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani has said that the government is taking significant steps to improve Pakistan’s textile industry, which contributes 60% to the national economy.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 7th International Conference on Textiles, titled "Inspiring Change: Challenges and Strides are the Wings of Success," Gilani stressed the critical role the sector plays in economic growth and employment.

He pointed out that millions of families depend on the textile industry for their livelihood, underscoring its importance in providing jobs to thousands of workers.

Gilani also highlighted Pakistan’s potential to produce high-quality cotton, the backbone of the textile sector, and called for enhanced research and development to improve cotton quality while reducing reliance on imported raw materials.

The Chairman urged the production of innovative and high-quality textile products, noting that decreasing reliance on government subsidies would help make the industry more self-sufficient.

He also emphasized the need for the sector to stay competitive globally and encouraged strengthening Research and Development (R&D) efforts from cotton cultivation to finished textile products.

Gilani stressed the need to advance both traditional and modern segments of the textile industry, stating that the Senate plays a key role in creating legislation that supports sustainable industrial growth.

He further assured that the government is committed to providing cutting-edge technology to the industry, essential for its modernization.

Acknowledging the talented students at the event, Gilani praised the role of educational institutions in developing new techniques and designs for the textile industry.

He expressed optimism about the future of Pakistan’s textile sector.

U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Kristin K. Hawkins, also addressed the conference, highlighting the strong business ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Earlier, Gilani presented awards to outstanding participants in recognition of their contributions to the textile industry.