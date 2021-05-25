UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Solid Actions Against Mafias: Dar

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking solid actions against mafias with an aim to wipe out laundering from the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's politics based on principles and would never compromise on accountability process against looters, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution had massively recovered the looted exchequer from the corrupts that would be utilized for the development and welfare of the country and masses.

The SAPM said nobody could pressurize and blackmail the incumbent government for political gains and mileage as it was committed to cleanse the menace of corruption.

He said the government was ensuring rule of law and good governance to provide relief to the deprived segments of the society and was pursuing merit policy in all departments besides showing commitment to revamp and introduce institutional reforms.

He urged the opposition parties to do constructive politics in the Parliament instead of attacking and criticizing the national institutions. He asked former prime minister Nawaz Sharif being a fugitive and absconder to comeback the country to face corruption cases.

