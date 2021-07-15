UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Solid Decisions For Strengthening Economy: Senator Faisal Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Govt taking solid decisions for strengthening economy: Senator Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that incumbent government was taking solid decisions for strengthening economy of the country.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had plundered the national money and were involved in corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition party leaders are facing anxiety and frustration after diminishing voting power in Pakistan, he said. Commenting on derogatory remarks used by Opposition party leaders, he said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto had adopted indecent behavior against the members of ruling party, because of frustration emerged after losing grip in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win the upcoming AJK elections, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV Government Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

ANIF and Air Arabia to launch Armenia’s new nati ..

35 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Tahnoon congratulates children of mart ..

1 hour ago

Mugheer Al Khaili Inspects Progress of Hindu Templ ..

1 hour ago

Punjab govt achieves record vaccination

6 minutes ago

NAB respects bureaucracy for being jugular vein of ..

6 minutes ago

Woman killed over domestic dispute

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.