Govt taking solid decisions for strengthening economy: Senator Faisal Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Wednesday said that incumbent government was taking solid decisions for strengthening economy of the country.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had plundered the national money and were involved in corruption cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The opposition party leaders are facing anxiety and frustration after diminishing voting power in Pakistan, he said. Commenting on derogatory remarks used by Opposition party leaders, he said Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto had adopted indecent behavior against the members of ruling party, because of frustration emerged after losing grip in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections.

The candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), would win the upcoming AJK elections, he said.