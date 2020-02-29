UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Solid Measure To Control Inflation, Price Hike For Relief To Common Man: Ali Muhammad Khan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:50 PM

Govt taking solid measure to control inflation, price hike for relief to common man: Ali Muhammad Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was controlling inflation and price hike to provide relief to the common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was controlling inflation and price hike to provide relief to the common people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken solid steps to overcome wheat and sugar issues as the great leader always take the nation out of crisis, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister had taken many initiatives and strong decisions for larger interest of the country to bring development and stability.

The subsidy had already given to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on edible items and commodities to facilitate the poor people, he added.

The minister said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic crunch but macroeconomic indicators were now promptly improving.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements without any influence.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Poor Price Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Guinea opposition urges president to scrap delayed ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh minister, adviser assure transparency in rec ..

3 minutes ago

Women Sports week from Monday

3 minutes ago

Sindh Bar Council issues new schedule SHCBA's ele ..

3 minutes ago

National action plan to fight coronavirus to be pr ..

6 minutes ago

Chairman Health commission chairs meeting regardin ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.