Govt taking solid measure to control inflation, price hike for relief to common man: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Saturday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was controlling inflation and price hike to provide relief to the common people.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken solid steps to overcome wheat and sugar issues as the great leader always take the nation out of crisis, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the prime minister had taken many initiatives and strong decisions for larger interest of the country to bring development and stability.

The subsidy had already given to the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) on edible items and commodities to facilitate the poor people, he added.

The minister said when the PTI government came into power, the country was confronting economic crunch but macroeconomic indicators were now promptly improving.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) being an independent institution was carrying out investigation against corrupt elements without any influence.