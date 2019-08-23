UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Solid Measures For Youth Development: Usman Dar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 02:39 PM

Govt taking solid measures for youth development: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday expressed that the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully committed for the development and empowerment of youth as country's asset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday expressed that the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully committed for the development and empowerment of youth as country's asset.

He underlined that the government was taking solid measures and its all out efforts to strengthen youth for putting the country on the path of prosperity and development.

Talking to a private news channel, he hailed the government's commitment for bringing a revolutionary changes in the country adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken initiatives to secure the future of the youths.

He explained 'Kamyab Jawan program' has planed in this concern that will start from next month to economically empower the youths.

He informed that the scope of previous schemes regarding youth development as providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but this scope has been widened under Kamyab Jawan Program.

Responding to a question he said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would not only enhance employment opportunities but also prove the progress of small and medium enterprises.

He said the "Kamyab Jawan" programme will open new windows of job opportunities for them and would economically empower.

"The future of a new Pakistan depends on the youth and unfortunately former regimes did not paid proper attention on this important sector and not invest on them", he regretted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Job Progress All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Spy Suspect Whelan Says Not Ready for Hearing in M ..

2 minutes ago

Lead pollution in Zambia town a public health 'eme ..

7 minutes ago

S. Korea says will share military intel with Japan ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese listed firms see growing profitability in ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists a step closer to saving northern white ..

3 minutes ago

Citizens asked to stop water storage practices to ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.