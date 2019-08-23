Govt taking solid measures for youth development: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday expressed that the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully committed for the development and empowerment of youth as country's asset

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Friday expressed that the government of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully committed for the development and empowerment of youth as country's asset.

He underlined that the government was taking solid measures and its all out efforts to strengthen youth for putting the country on the path of prosperity and development.

Talking to a private news channel, he hailed the government's commitment for bringing a revolutionary changes in the country adding Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken initiatives to secure the future of the youths.

He explained 'Kamyab Jawan program' has planed in this concern that will start from next month to economically empower the youths.

He informed that the scope of previous schemes regarding youth development as providing loans to the youth for business was very limited but this scope has been widened under Kamyab Jawan Program.

Responding to a question he said the Kamyab Jawan Programme would not only enhance employment opportunities but also prove the progress of small and medium enterprises.

He said the "Kamyab Jawan" programme will open new windows of job opportunities for them and would economically empower.

"The future of a new Pakistan depends on the youth and unfortunately former regimes did not paid proper attention on this important sector and not invest on them", he regretted.