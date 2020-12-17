Govt taking solid steps against corruption mafia across country: Sadaqat Abbasi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday hailed the prudent polices of incumbent government against corrupt mafia across the country adding that Imran Khan the most competent Prime Minister in the country's history who was working tirelessly towards a solution to the decades-old corrupt mafia and progress of special persons is a top priority of PTI regime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday hailed the prudent polices of incumbent government against corrupt mafia across the country adding that Imran Khan the most competent Prime Minister in the country's history who was working tirelessly towards a solution to the decades-old corrupt mafia and progress of special persons is a top priority of PTI regime.

Talking to a Private news channel, he hoped that the Prime Minister Imran Khan would definitely complete his five-year tenure and merely holding so called jalsas cannot topple the government, adding, In year 2023 general elections, the people of Pakistan will once again welcome the PTI government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader and he is aware of all the problems of the people and is sincerely trying to solve them, he added.

PTI is an elected democratic government and under honest leadership of Imran Khan we will take this country forward on path of progress, he added.

He said PM Imran Khan was strictly monitoring the performances of all ministries and holding weekly cabinet meetings, adding, PM Imran Khan categorically warned that the action would be taken against those found involved in any wrongdoing.

He alleged that the opposition parties were holding meetings only to put pressure on Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop the ongoing accountability process but divided opposition parties would never get an opportunity to come to power again due to their alleged massive corruption.

He said that the incumbent regime was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on every issue except on the cases of corruption.