QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Wednesday said federal government under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking solid measures to develop Balochistan in order to remove backwardness of the province.

He said in this regard, prime minister had made a special team to visit respective areas of Balochistan including rural areas to start a number of development schemes as per the requirements of the area.

He said this while addressing a seminar of enhancing seats of Provincial and National Assemblies, organized by Quetta Press Club (QPC) on the occasion of QPC's Golden Jubilee.

"Being Deputy Speaker of National Assembly (NA), I am fully striving to raise Balochistan's main issues at the flour of the house, he assured, saying that there have only 20 representatives along with general seats of Balochistan in the NA." Suri urged all parties of the province to take collective measures for enhancing Balochistan's seats in NA in order to address the public's problems in well manner.

"We had realized that people were suffering various difficulties in respective areas of Balochistan when we had visited those areas under the supervision of Federal Minister Asad Umar," he said.

A number of development schemes including construction of dams had been started for decreasing miseries of the people in those areas, he said.

Suri noted that over 54 bills had been passed in NA, keeping in view public's interest so that people's problems would be solved on emergency basis.

He said 15 seats had been increased for Balochistan by the Senate which was positive measures for people of the province.

Qasim Khan Suri also paid tributes to the martyr journalists and lauded the role of senior journalists for development of the country and freedom of media.

Various parties' representatives including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), National Party (NP), Awami National Party (ANP), Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazal-ur-Rehman (JUI-F), Paksitan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) and others attended the seminar of increasing seats of Provincial and National Assembly at Quetta Press Club.

They also took part in debate about the increasing seats of provincial and National Assembly and demanded all main parties to support Balochistan related parties' representatives in the NA to create more seats of Balochistan at National Assembly level for welfare of public.

Qasim Khan Suri along with leaders of parties greeted journalists over completion of 50 years of Quetta Press Club.

President of Quetta Press Club Raza-ur- Rehman along with General Secretary Zafar Baloch presented shield to Deputy Speaker NA at the end of the seminar.