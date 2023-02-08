Govt taking solid steps for development of Balochistan: Says Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday said that the incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps to develop the province with an aim to provide amenities to the masses, particularly in backward areas

He expressed these views while talking to the media personnel called on him at CM Secretariat here.

The Chief Minister said the media was the eyes, ears and tongue of the people. There would be no promotion of terrorists which could reduce terrorism by 70 percent if the media shows responsibility.

He said that the situation was improving with positive measures saying that Reko -diq project case had been lost in international court but the provincial government took part in it and made it a big achievement.

He said that Balochistan was a backward province receiving very little money in view of NFC award. There would be no compromise on security saying that financially, the position of the province was weak, but we were trying our best to improve the police for improvement of law and order situation.

Regarding mines and minerals, we invited investors from all foreign countries, their protection and provision of facilities is the responsibility of the government of Balochistan, he said.

The CM said that media personnel have given full support to the successful match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in a peaceful environment which was commendable.