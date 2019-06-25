UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Solid Steps For Development Of Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Sardar Jaffar Khan Laghari here on Tuesday said that incumbent government is taking various solid steps for the development of Rajanpur including construction of two-ways road from Dera to Kashmor and besides other mega projects launched.

He said that all concerned departments should complete their all on-going projects within stipulated time period for the public facilities.

Delaying tactics would not be tolerated in any case because government has not compromised policy over rural development areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

