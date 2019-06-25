Govt taking solid steps for development of Rajanpur

(@imziishan)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Member National Assembly Sardar Jaffar Khan Laghari here on Tuesday said that incumbent government is taking various solid steps for the development of Rajanpur including construction of two-ways road from Dera to Kashmor and besides other mega projects launched.

He said that all concerned departments should complete their all on-going projects within stipulated time period for the public facilities.

Delaying tactics would not be tolerated in any case because government has not compromised policy over rural development areas.

