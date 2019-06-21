UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Solid Steps To Address People's Issues: Commissioner Sahiwal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 06:22 PM

Commissioner of Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman Friday said incumbent government was taking solid steps to redress the problems of people in order to provide early relief

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman Friday said incumbent government was taking solid steps to redress the problems of people in order to provide early relief.

He said 'Weekly Open Court' was aimed at addressing the grievances and ensuring rapid justice to the people.

He was addressing at the open court after assuming the charge of Commissioner of Sahiwal Division.

