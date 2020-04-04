UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Solid Steps To Control Corona Virus: Minister

Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution/Focal Person for anti-corona programme Chaudhry Zaheerud Din said the government was taking solid steps to contain corona virus pandemic

In a meeting here on Saturday evening, he said that laboratory testing process had been accelerated.

He said, despite financial constraints, the government was coping with the pandemic effectively, adding that public cooperation was imperative to overcome corona virus in the country.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Zaheer said that pilgrims were brought to Faisalabad and they were lodged in Quarantine Center PARS Jhang road.

He said the government was striving hard to control the pandemic. He appreciated the Pak Army, police, doctors, journalists and local administration for their active role in making the anti-corona efforts successful.

