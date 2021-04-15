UrduPoint.com
Govt. Taking Solid Steps To Improve Law And Order Situation: Commissioner

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

Commissioner Kalat Division, Bashir Ahmad Khan Baazi, on Thursday said all possible steps would be taken to make law and order situation more effective for ensuring protection of public lives and property.

He said in this regard, all Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Kalat Division have been directed to prevent crime in their respective areas and take practical steps to maintain law and order situation.

He expressed these views while addressing the officers and staff after assuming charge of his office. ACP Kalat Division Abdul Ghani Alizai was also present on the occasion.

The commissioner Kalat Division said the maintaining law and order situation would protect the lives and property of the people saying Quetta-Karachi National Highway was their first responsibility to make it safe for travel after taking action those drivers involved in careless driving.

He said in this regard, he himself would visit the division and would keep a check and balance saying the Levies Force would remain alert during their duty time to control untoward situation.

Those soldiers and officers would be appreciated on the best performing and those who were negligent in regard to law and order situation when strict action could be taken against them, he added.

Commissioner Kalat Division said problems of masses would be solved who could come to the Commissioner from remote areas.

He also urged that the staff should fulfill their responsibilities by addressing the problems timely.

