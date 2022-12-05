Govt taking solid steps to protect women rights: commissioner

The government was taking solid steps to protect rights of women by providing them safety and security especially at their workplace so that they could play their dynamic role in national progress and prosperity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The government was taking solid steps to protect rights of women by providing them safety and security especially at their workplace so that they could play their dynamic role in national progress and prosperity.

This was stated by Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Shahid Niaz, while addressing a seminar about "Women Rights" organised in Garments City Khurarianwala under the aegis of Masood Textile Mills (MTM) here on Monday.

He said that the government had set its priorities to give equal opportunities to women in the society and in this connection, special programmes were also being arranged to create awareness among female segment so that it could raise effective voice against all kinds of harassment.

He said that islam had commanded to ensure protection of women's rights. Therefore, the government took various steps to protect their rights in addition to empowering them for greater national interest, he added.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh, Chief Executive Officer MTM Shahid Nazir, Group Director Nasir Ali Zia, CEO Rabia Trust Neeha Nazir, Chairperson Law department GCUF Dr Fozia, Dean Faculty UAF Sofia Anwar and women from different walks of life were also present.