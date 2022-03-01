UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Special Initiatives For Physical & Mental Health Of The Children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The government is taking various special initiatives for the physical and mental health of the children in child protection centers.

According to official data issued by child protection center, around 38 children from Islamabad, 33 from Punjab, 13 from KPK, 1 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir are being provided with all the care they need.

The Police also has handed over two children hailing from Sindh and 26 from Afghanistan to the Ministry over the last one year.

Child Protection Center has reunified 103 children from different cities with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020, 2021. According to official data provided by MoHR, forty-eight children were rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places.

