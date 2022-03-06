Govt taking special initiatives for physical, mental health of children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The government is taking various special initiatives for the physical and mental health of the children in child protection centers.

According to official deta issued by Child Protection Center, around 38 children from Islamabad, Punjab 33, KPK 13, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1 child are being provided with all the care they needed.

The Police also has handed over two children belonged to Sindh and 26 from Afghanistan to the Ministry from the last one year of October 2021.

The Child Protection Center has reunified the 103 children from different cities with their families after necessary intervention in year 2020, 2021. According to official data provided by MoHR, forty-eight children are rescued from roads, streets and other vulnerable places. The 48 children were reunited in 2020 and 55 children were also reunited in 2020 and 60 children in 2021 to get Non-Formal education in 2021, according to details issued.

\778