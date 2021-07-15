UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Special Measures To Increase IT Exports

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Govt taking special measures to increase IT exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication was taking imperative steps to increase IT exports.

According to Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), the attached department of Ministry of IT & Telecom, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services have risen to $1.

908 billion at a growth rate of 47.1% during July-May of Financial Year 2020-21, in comparison to $1.297 billion during July-May of FY 2019-20.

The official of the ministry said that every possible step was being taken to increase IT exports and at present Pakistan's IT industry was rapidly growing.

