Govt taking steps for advancement of agriculture, livestock sectors: Zamark Khan

Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai Monday said the provincial government was taking all possible measures for development of Agriculture and livestock sectors in modernizing manner

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Agriculture Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai Monday said the provincial government was taking all possible measures for development of Agriculture and livestock sectors in modernizing manner.

He expressed these during a meeting with CEO of SOCIO Solution Rubina Saeed Shahwani here. Secretary Agriculture Qambar Dashti, representatives of Quetta Chamber of Commerce Sarwar Gha and Fayyaz Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Rubina Saeed Shahwani assured the minister to assist the provincial government in establishment of Techno Park, improvement of Agriculture and Livestock sectors, agriculture businesses and other related fields of farming.

On the occasion, the minister said the government was taking steps on priority basis for development of agriculture sector, saying that the practical measures were also underway for providing latest training to farmers, promoting tunnel farming and increasing its production percentage.

"Farmers are being given subsidy and low rates", he said adding that foreign countries including Spain and Italy were being contacted for promotion of olive farming in the province.

