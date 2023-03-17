UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Agri Sector: Ahsan Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is an agricultural country and its development and prosperity depends on the agriculture sector.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar on modern methods of paddy cultivation, modern techniques of storage and export of rice under Jashan-e-Baharan Festival 2023 organized by the Department of Agriculture at Narowal Public school on Friday.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the role of farmers in strengthening the agriculture sector could not be ignored, adding that the agriculture sector would meet deficits very soon and agriculture would stand on its feet so that maximum foreign exchange could be earned through export.

He said:" Very soon we will be self-sufficient in agriculture and the government is taking concrete steps in this regard".

Ahsan Iqbal said that agriculture had to be increased through science and technology so that there could be a revolution in agriculture sector and for this purpose new technology had to be adopted.

He said:" There is an urgent need to introduce modern methods today and we have to make a commitment to stand together to deal with economic crisis in the country".

He said Basmati rice of Narowal had become an identity of the country and foreign exchange could be earned by exporting its best quality to the world.

Ahsan Iqbal appreciated Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashraf for organization Jashan-e-Baharan festival.

Earlier, the deputy commissioner briefed the federal minister about plans being made regarding agriculture in the district.

Later, the minister also inspected stalls set up by the agriculture department.

Director Agriculture Javed Iqbal, DD Agriculture Tanveer Ahmad Talta, Khawaja Waseem Butt,Bilal Akbar, Rana Manan, exporters and farmers participated in the seminar.

