Govt taking steps for best health facilities to people: commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) The Punjab government was taking steps to provide the best health facilities to people, said Commissioner Iftikhar Sahi.

During a surprise visit to the Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC) here on Friday, he said that the government was initiating revolutionary steps for betterment of the health sector.

Hundreds of patients were benefiting from the health facility on daily basis, the commissioner said and ordered for speedy completion of ongoing development schemes of the CPEIC.

He went to different wards to inquire after patients and facilities were being extended to them.

Later, briefing the commissioner, Executive Director CPEIC Dr Rana Altaf said the hospital had 278 beds, adding that after completing the extension of building, the number of beds would rise to over 500.