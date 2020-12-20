Govt taking steps for completing Sihala flyover, potable water, upgradation of colleges for Kahuta people:MNA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Sadaqat Ali Abbassi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was taking all possible steps for completing construction of Sihala flyover, and provision of clean drinking water to people living in Kahuta areas.

The upgradation of degree college to post graduate level was also priority of the incumbent government, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

In reply to a question about corruption in construction of Kotli road, he said an inquiry has been conducted to identify the elements behind this scam. He lamented that previous governments could not pay attention to meet the basic needs of Kahuta Tehsil, that was why, the masses living there were facing immense trouble for basic necessities of life. He assured that ruling party was taking concrete measures to extend all possible facilities to the people of far flung areas.