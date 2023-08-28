Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps For Development Mineral Sector In Balochistan: Umair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 11:01 PM

Provincial Interim Adviser on Minerals Umair Muhammad Hassani on Monday said that the provincial government was taking all possible steps for the improvement of the Mineral department at the provincial level

He expressed these views during his visit to the Directorate General of Minerals Department to improve the efficiency of the department.

On this occasion, Secretary Minerals Syedal Khan Loni, Director General Minerals Abdullah Shahwani, Director Minerals Abdul Salam Lehri, Deputy Director Minerals, Kamal Kakar, Deputy Director Minerals Hasan Bugti, Deputy Director Judicial Mateen Kakar and Deputy Director Marble Syed. Rafiullah Agha was also present.

The adviser said that all resources would be used to develop the Minerals Department on more modern lines.

He said that the problems related to the department could be solved on a priority basis.

