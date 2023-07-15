Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps For Development Of Agriculture Sector: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Govt taking steps for development of agriculture sector: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the development of the agriculture sector.

Presiding over a prize distribution ceremony organized by Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD), Rawalpindi Division for the farmers who succeeded to achieve positions in the wheat production competition, the Commissioner hailed the initiative and said that through such competitions, the spirit of hard work and more production would be highlighted among the farmers.

Seminars regarding increasing wheat production should also be organized at the tehsil level, the Commissioner added.

A huge amount had been allocated in the current budget, Liaquat Ali Chatha informed.

The Agriculture Department had taken solid steps to solve the problems of the farmers at the tehsil level, he said adding, through this way, the agriculture sector could be improved at the local level.

A coordinated campaign should be conducted for better production of wheat in the coming Rabi season, the Commissioner directed the relevant authorities.

He said, the farmers should also take advantage of modern technology to increase the production of the crops.

"Pakistan is an agricultural country and the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's development," Liaquat Ali Chatha added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Rawalpindi All Wheat

Recent Stories

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part ..

Awn Chaudhary, Nauman Langrial to continue as part of federal cabinet: IPP

7 minutes ago
 Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to pl ..

Strong Pak-lawmakers’ coordination helpful to play role in US politics: Masood ..

59 minutes ago
 Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Bo ..

Ras Al khaimah Ruler forms Emirates Club&#039;s Board of Directors

1 hour ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi receives Prime Minister of India at start of official ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s r ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends French Embassy&#039;s reception on National Day

1 hour ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi gets pre-arrest bail in case related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ah ..

PPP voices concerns about dissolving assemblies ahead of constitutional expiry d ..

2 hours ago
 IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

IMF reassures to continue to help Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

13 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan