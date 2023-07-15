Govt taking steps for development of agriculture sector: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha here on Saturday said that the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the development of the agriculture sector.

Presiding over a prize distribution ceremony organized by Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD), Rawalpindi Division for the farmers who succeeded to achieve positions in the wheat production competition, the Commissioner hailed the initiative and said that through such competitions, the spirit of hard work and more production would be highlighted among the farmers.

Seminars regarding increasing wheat production should also be organized at the tehsil level, the Commissioner added.

A huge amount had been allocated in the current budget, Liaquat Ali Chatha informed.

The Agriculture Department had taken solid steps to solve the problems of the farmers at the tehsil level, he said adding, through this way, the agriculture sector could be improved at the local level.

A coordinated campaign should be conducted for better production of wheat in the coming Rabi season, the Commissioner directed the relevant authorities.

He said, the farmers should also take advantage of modern technology to increase the production of the crops.

"Pakistan is an agricultural country and the agriculture sector is the backbone of the country's development," Liaquat Ali Chatha added.