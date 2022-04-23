Govt taking steps for development of backward, rural areas of Balochistan: Naseebullah

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Balochistan Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree said that the provincial government was taking comprehensive measures for the development of backward and rural areas of the province.

He expressed these views while talking to the people at his office in Kohlu on Saturday. The people informed about the problems being faced by them in the area.

The Minister also gave instructions to the concerned officials to address legal issues on immediate basis.

Talking to the officials and citizens, the provincial minister said that a comprehensive plan had been taken at the government level for immediate solution of the problems faced by the people and provision of basic facilities to them.

In this regard, he said the development projects were being expedited to provide facilities including health, education, drinking water, electricity and road facilities to the people of the constituency at their doorsteps. "The processes of tests and interviews in various departments were being continued to provide employment to the unemployed youth on merit basis in order to remove backwardness from the areas," he said.

He said that it was the vision of provincial government to provide employment to every household.

Mir Dost Ali Marree, Haji Abdul Rehman Marree, Mir Israr Zeb Marree and other elders were also present on the occasion.