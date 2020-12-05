UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps For Development Of Gwadar: DC Kabeer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:22 PM

Govt taking steps for development of Gwadar: DC Kabeer

Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major Retired Abdul Kabeer on Saturday said incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps for development of Gwadar district in order to provide basic facilities to the public in the area

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major Retired Abdul Kabeer on Saturday said incumbent provincial government was taking practical steps for development of Gwadar district in order to provide basic facilities to the public in the area.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of inauguration of the construction of earthworks from Nigwar Sharif to Sunstir's growth project.

The DC said that highways could play an important role in the socio-economic development of any area, saying in this regard, the present government is giving special attention on construction of highways aimed to provide facilities to people at their doorsteps in the area.

"The district administration will provide full support in ensuring quality material and timely completion with regular monitoring", he said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Major (retd) Abdul Kabeer Khan had given permission of inauguration for construction of Suntsir Road from Nigwar Sharif which was inaugurated by the local community for the first time in the history of Gwadar. On this occasion, former Vice Chairman and District General Secretary Balochistan Awami Party Gwadar Haji Mir Nematullaht and elders of the area marched from Nagor Sharif to St.

The DC termed the process of involving the local community in the inauguration of the construction work as a good omen and said that the foundation stone of the project was laid by Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal during his visit to Gwadar last month.

Jam Kamal has won the hearts of the people of Gwadar.

He said that construction of link road for border areas has been a long standing demand of the residents of rural Nigwar and suntsir areas which has been realized under the present government.

In a briefing, consultant Engineer and FWO Brigadier Waqas said this great project costing Rs. 1256 million has been approved under Omani Grant Project.

Over,200 million funds have been released. With the completion of this project, the residents of remote border areas of Gwadar district will get better travel facilities, he said.

He said in the light of orders from the Balochistan government, Frontier Works Organization is working to ensure timely completion of the project.

On the occasion of the project site visit, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar also issued orders to increase the width of road for smooth traffic.

The local elders and party leaders appreciated the role of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan for development of Gwadar.

