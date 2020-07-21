Govt taking steps for development of remote, backward areas: Zahoor Shakir

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir, Tuesday said that the present government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development of remote and backward areas

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir, Tuesday said that the present government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development of remote and backward areas.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in Hangu district.

He said the government has in its priorities to develop the under-developed remote areas so that to bring them at par with developed areas.

He said the government of PTI has introduced all policies based on justice, merit and the principles and decisions based on justice would be implemented and would never forgive corrupt elements who consumed national resources through corrupt practices.

He said that huge sums of money have been allocated for the development of Hangu district and development projects would be launched in the area very soon.

Shakir said that more funds would be provided in the areas of communication, electricity, gas, clean drinking water and other social sectors so that the people of the area could benefit from the facilities provided by the social services institutions and sectors.