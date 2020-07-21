UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps For Development Of Remote, Backward Areas: Zahoor Shakir

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Govt taking steps for development of remote, backward areas: Zahoor Shakir

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir, Tuesday said that the present government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development of remote and backward areas

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Endowments and Religious Affairs, Muhammad Zahoor Shakir, Tuesday said that the present government was pursuing a comprehensive strategy for the development of remote and backward areas.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in Hangu district.

He said the government has in its priorities to develop the under-developed remote areas so that to bring them at par with developed areas.

He said the government of PTI has introduced all policies based on justice, merit and the principles and decisions based on justice would be implemented and would never forgive corrupt elements who consumed national resources through corrupt practices.

He said that huge sums of money have been allocated for the development of Hangu district and development projects would be launched in the area very soon.

Shakir said that more funds would be provided in the areas of communication, electricity, gas, clean drinking water and other social sectors so that the people of the area could benefit from the facilities provided by the social services institutions and sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Water Hangu Money Gas All From Government Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwai ..

9 minutes ago

GMIS holds virtual panel on cybersecurity

23 minutes ago

UAE President congratulated by Brazilian leader on ..

24 minutes ago

ADDED set to implement first phase of remote work ..

38 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore removes illegal an ..

4 minutes ago

New York City Mayor Says Will Take Immediate Actio ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.