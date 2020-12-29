Govt taking steps for durable peace in Balochistan: Parliamentary Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind on Tuesday said the incumbent government was taking practical steps to ensure durable peace in Balochistan.

She said every possible step was being taken to maintain law and order in the province, adding, law and order situation was improved in the province since the government came into power and our forces were ready to maintain peace in the country, said a statement issued here.

It wass also responsibility of public to ensure full cooperation with the government for the restoration of peace to put the country on development track, she said.

"We all know that our youth are ensuring durable peace by sacrificing their precious lives and their services would not go in vain.