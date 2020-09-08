Govt taking steps for elimination of narcotics: Ziaullah

Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove said on the floor that provincial government was taking serious measures to eradicate narcotics for saving youth from this menace

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Longove said on the floor that provincial government was taking serious measures to eradicate narcotics for saving youth from this menace.

Speaker Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo chaired the session of where lawmakers raised their questions and discussed different issues of public including Transport, Irrigation, Wildlife and Quetta Development Authority (QDA) departments.

Earlier, member of provincial assembly (MPA) Nasrullah Khan Zeray brought the notice of the government regarding measures of elimination of narcotics in the session.

On which, Home Minister Mir Ziaullah said provincial government was taking serious steps to eliminate narcotics from respective areas of province for interest of youth health.

He said in this regard, police were strictly engaged against anti-drug operations in the areas.

Agriculture Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai presented draft law 2020 of Balochistan Agriculture University Quetta while MPA Bushra Rind tabled resolution which read that official passport to be issued to her family. The resolutions were approved by lawmakers in the session.

Meanwhile, Assembly was declared a polling station for by-election of senate on September 12. The session of the assembly was adjourned till September 12.