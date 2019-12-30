UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps For Minorities: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 09:33 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken steps for minorities across the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken steps for minorities across the country.

He said the year 2020 would be the year of development and prosperity.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony at PTI Central Punjab office here.

The minister said today Indian government was being badly exposed before the world community for its behaviour with minorities, adding minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights and fully freedom.

Addressing the ceremony, PTI Central Punjab president Ejaz Chaudhry said the year 2020 would be more fruitful for the minorities as the Ministry of Human Rights and Minorities Affairs was working day and night to take further steps for them.

PTI members and parliamentarians, and various Christian leaders were also present on the occasion.

