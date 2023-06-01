UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps For Modernizing Agriculture Sector: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was ensuring steps for modernizing the agriculture sector to make Pakistan self-sufficient in food production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday said the government was ensuring steps for modernizing the agriculture sector to make Pakistan self-sufficient in food production.

During a meeting with Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema here, the PM said the government ensured best support prices for the crops of sugarcane, cotton and wheat so that farmers could get good income from their hard work.

The government would allocate resources in the next budget for solarization of tubewells and provision of quality seeds and machinery, he added.

He said the government along with the farmers would invest in agriculture for value addition in the sector.

Tariq Bashir Cheema informed the prime minister about the progress in implementation of the farmers' package and the plan of the ministry for the upcoming crops.

He also briefed him about the strategy in the next financial year to bring about innovation and mechanization in the agriculture sector.

