Govt taking steps for people-friendly police system: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:26 PM

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the government was taking steps to make the police system people friendly and strengthening the investigation and prosecution system as well.

She said this while inaugurating the Visitors' Lounge and Regional Dispute Resolution Committee Bloc here at RPO office.

She said it was the duty of police officers to dedicate themselves for the provision of justice and uphold the rule of law. She said that police would be made custodian of people by improving its performance.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Inspector General of Police Punjab that the police department should take such steps which would help provide speedy justice to the masses.

She lauded RPO Gujranwala Tariq Abbas Qureshi for taking steps to facilitate people, which, she said, depicted the vision of PM Imran Khan.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi said that every possible step was being taken to improve the image of police department. He said that priority was being given to team work for the elimination crimes, adding that communitypolicing was giving better results. Special focus is being paid on the process of self-accountability and access to the people, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

